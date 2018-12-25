Counting your contribution to a git repository

December 25, 2018

Sometimes you may wonder, how many commits or lines of code did I contributed to a git repository? Here are some easy one liners to help you count that.

Number of commits

Let’s start with the easy one: counting the number of commits made by one user.

The easiest way is to run

git shortlog -s

This gives you a list of commit counts by user:

2 Grant Lindberg 9 Jonathan Hao 2 Matias Kinnunen 65 Shing Lyu 4 Shou Ya 1 wildsky 1 wildskyf

(The example comes from shinglyu/QuantumVim.)

If you only care about one user you can use

git rev-list HEAD --author = "Shing Lyu" --count

, which prints 65 .

Let’s explain how this works:

git rev-list HEAD will list the commit objects in HEAD

will list the commit objects in --author="Shing Lyu" will filter out only the commits made by the author Shing Lyu

will filter out only the commits made by the author Shing Lyu --count counts the number of commits. You can pipe it to | wc -l instead.

Count the line of insertion and deletions by a user

Insertion and deletions are a little bit tricker. This is what I came up with:

git log --author = Shing --pretty = tformat: --numstat | grep -v '^-' | awk '{ add+=$1; remove+=$2 } END { print add, remove }'

This might seem a little bit daunting, but we’ll break it up into steps:

git log --author="Shing Lyu" list the commits by Shing Lyu, in the following format: commit 6966b2c969cbf62029792221bf124ed75ee2c640 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 17:01:25 2017 +0100 Added Ctrl+z to close all system tabs commit f4710cc3a2efdc63c7caf3ec04d504912ad20a93 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 15:58:20 2017 +0100 Bump version and diable jpm packaging

--numstat will give us the line added and removed per file per commit: commit 6966b2c969cbf62029792221bf124ed75ee2c640 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 17:01:25 2017 +0100 Added Ctrl+z to close all system tabs 1 0 README.md 10 0 manifest.json 6 1 package.sh 35 0 vim-background.js 4 1 vim.js commit f4710cc3a2efdc63c7caf3ec04d504912ad20a93 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 15:58:20 2017 +0100 Bump version and diable jpm packaging 1 1 manifest.json 3 3 package.sh

We don’t really need the commit, Author, Date and commit message fields, so we use an empty formatting string to get rid of them: --pretty=tformat: 1 0 README.md 10 0 manifest.json 6 1 package.sh 35 0 vim-background.js 4 1 vim.js 1 1 manifest.json 3 3 package.sh

If you add some non-text files, e.g. png image files, the insertion/deletion count might be represented as - - foo.png . Therefore we filter them out with grep -v '^-' . If you are not familiar with grep , -v means reverse match (i.e. find those lines that does NOT match the patter). The pattern ^- means lines staring with a - . (This part is optional if you pipe to awk , awk seems to ignore non-numeric character while doing the math.)

Finally we pipe it to awk for summing. Even if you are not familiar with awk , this part is pretty self-explanatory: awk '{ add+=$1; remove+=$2 } END { print add, remove }' We add column one ( $1 ) to the variable add , and column two ( $2 ) to the variable remove , then we print them out. This gives us an output like so: 936 260

Other alternatives

There are many other off-the-shelf scrips that will help you calculate contribution statistics. Like git-quick-stats, git-fame and git-fame-rb. But if you only want a quick-and-easy solution please give it a try.