Counting your contribution to a git repository

Sometimes you may wonder, how many commits or lines of code did I contributed to a git repository? Here are some easy one liners to help you count that.

Number of commits

Let’s start with the easy one: counting the number of commits made by one user.

The easiest way is to run

git shortlog -s

This gives you a list of commit counts by user:

2  Grant Lindberg
9  Jonathan Hao
2  Matias Kinnunen
65  Shing Lyu
4  Shou Ya
1  wildsky
1  wildskyf

(The example comes from shinglyu/QuantumVim.)

If you only care about one user you can use

git rev-list HEAD --author="Shing Lyu" --count

, which prints 65.

Let’s explain how this works:

Count the line of insertion and deletions by a user

Insertion and deletions are a little bit tricker. This is what I came up with:

git log --author=Shing --pretty=tformat: --numstat | grep -v '^-' | awk '{ add+=$1; remove+=$2 } END { print add, remove }'

This might seem a little bit daunting, but we’ll break it up into steps:

Other alternatives

There are many other off-the-shelf scrips that will help you calculate contribution statistics. Like git-quick-stats, git-fame and git-fame-rb. But if you only want a quick-and-easy solution please give it a try.

