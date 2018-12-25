Counting your contribution to a git repository
Sometimes you may wonder, how many commits or lines of code did I contributed to a git repository? Here are some easy one liners to help you count that.
Number of commits
Let’s start with the easy one: counting the number of commits made by one user.
The easiest way is to run
git shortlog -s
This gives you a list of commit counts by user:
2 Grant Lindberg
9 Jonathan Hao
2 Matias Kinnunen
65 Shing Lyu
4 Shou Ya
1 wildsky
1 wildskyf
(The example comes from shinglyu/QuantumVim.)
If you only care about one user you can use
git rev-list HEAD --author="Shing Lyu" --count
, which prints
65.
Let’s explain how this works:
git rev-list HEADwill list the commit objects in
HEAD
--author="Shing Lyu"will filter out only the commits made by the author Shing Lyu
--countcounts the number of commits. You can pipe it to
| wc -linstead.
Count the line of insertion and deletions by a user
Insertion and deletions are a little bit tricker. This is what I came up with:
git log --author=Shing --pretty=tformat: --numstat | grep -v '^-' | awk '{ add+=$1; remove+=$2 } END { print add, remove }'
This might seem a little bit daunting, but we’ll break it up into steps:
-
git log --author="Shing Lyu"list the commits by Shing Lyu, in the following format:
commit 6966b2c969cbf62029792221bf124ed75ee2c640 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 17:01:25 2017 +0100 Added Ctrl+z to close all system tabs commit f4710cc3a2efdc63c7caf3ec04d504912ad20a93 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 15:58:20 2017 +0100 Bump version and diable jpm packaging
-
--numstatwill give us the line added and removed per file per commit:
commit 6966b2c969cbf62029792221bf124ed75ee2c640 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 17:01:25 2017 +0100 Added Ctrl+z to close all system tabs 1 0 README.md 10 0 manifest.json 6 1 package.sh 35 0 vim-background.js 4 1 vim.js commit f4710cc3a2efdc63c7caf3ec04d504912ad20a93 Author: Shing Lyu <shing.lyu@gmail.com> Date: Sat Nov 18 15:58:20 2017 +0100 Bump version and diable jpm packaging 1 1 manifest.json 3 3 package.sh
-
We don’t really need the commit, Author, Date and commit message fields, so we use an empty formatting string to get rid of them:
--pretty=tformat:
1 0 README.md 10 0 manifest.json 6 1 package.sh 35 0 vim-background.js 4 1 vim.js 1 1 manifest.json 3 3 package.sh
-
If you add some non-text files, e.g. png image files, the insertion/deletion count might be represented as
- - foo.png. Therefore we filter them out with
grep -v '^-'. If you are not familiar with
grep,
-vmeans reverse match (i.e. find those lines that does NOT match the patter). The pattern
^-means lines staring with a
-. (This part is optional if you pipe to
awk,
awkseems to ignore non-numeric character while doing the math.)
-
Finally we pipe it to
awkfor summing. Even if you are not familiar with
awk, this part is pretty self-explanatory:
awk '{ add+=$1; remove+=$2 } END { print add, remove }'
We add column one (
$1) to the variable
add, and column two (
$2) to the variable
remove, then we print them out. This gives us an output like so:
936 260
Other alternatives
There are many other off-the-shelf scrips that will help you calculate contribution statistics. Like git-quick-stats, git-fame and git-fame-rb. But if you only want a quick-and-easy solution please give it a try.