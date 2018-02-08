Minimal React.js Without A Build Step (Updated)
Back in 2016, I wrote a post about how to write a React.js page without a build step. If I remember correctly, at that time the official React.js site have very little information about running React.js without [Webpack][webpack], [in-browser Babel transpiler][babel] is not very stable and they are deprecating
JSXTransformer.js. After the post my focus turned to browser backend projects and I haven’t touch React.js for a while. Now after 1.5 years, when I try to update one of [my React.js project][itinerary-viewer], I notice that the official site now has a clearer instruction on how to use React.js without a build step. So I’m going to write an update the post here.
You can find the example code on GitHub.
1. Load React.js from CDN instead of npm
You can use the official minimal HTML template here. The most crucial bit is the importing of scripts:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@16/umd/react.development.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.development.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/babel-standalone@6.15.0/babel.min.js"></script>
If you want better error message, you might want to add the
crossorigin attribute to the
<script> tags, as suggested in the official document. Why the attribute you ask? As describe in MDN, this attribute will allow your page to log errors on CORS scripts loaded from the CDN.
If you are looking for better performance, load the
*.production.min.js instead of
*.development.js.
2. Get rid of JSX
I’m actually not that against JSX now, but If you don’t want to include the
babel.min.js script, you can consider using the
React.createElement function. Actually all JSX elements are syntatic sugar for calling
React.createElement(). Here are some examples:
<h1>Hello Word</h1>
can be written as
React.createElement('h1', null, 'Hello World')
And if you want to pass attributes around, you can do
<div onClick={this.props.clickHandler} data={this.state.data}>
Click Me!
</div>
React.createElement('div', {
'onClick': this.props.clickHandler,
'data': this.state.data
},
'Click Me!')
Of course you can have nested elements:
<div>
<h1>Hello World</h1>
<a>Click Me!</a>
</div>
React.createElement('div', null,
React.createElement('h1', null, 'Hello World')
React.createElement('a', null, 'Click Me!')
)
You can read how this works in the official documentation.
- Split the React.js code into separate files
In the official HTML template, they show how to write script directly in HTML like:
<html>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script type="text/babel">
ReactDOM.render(
<h1>Hello, world!</h1>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
</script>
</body>
</html>
But for real-word projects we usually don’t want to throw everything into one big HTML file. So you can put everything between
<script> and
</script> in to a separate JavaScript file, let’s name it
app.js and load it in the original HTML like so:
<html>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script src="app.js" type="text/babel"></script>
</body>
</html>
The pitfall here is that you must keep the
type="text/babel" attribute if you wants to use JSX. Otherwise the js script will fail when it first reaches a JSX tag, resulting an error like this:
SyntaxError: expected expression, got '<'[Learn More] app.js:2:2
Using 3rd-party NPM components
Modules with browser support
You can find tons of ready-made React components on NPM, but the quality varies. Some of them are released with browser support, for example Reactstrap, which contains Bootstrap 4 components wrapped in React. In its documentation you can see a “CDN” section with a CDN link, which should just work by adding it to a script tag:
<!-- react-transition-group is required by reactstrap -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-transition-group@2.2.1/dist/react-transition-group.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/reactstrap/4.8.0/reactstrap.min.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
then you can find the components in a gloabl variable
Reactstrap:
<script type="text/babel" charset="utf-8">
// "Import" the components from Reactstrap
const {Button} = Reactstrap;
// Render a Reactstrap Button element onto root
ReactDOM.render(
<Button color="danger">Hello, world!</Button>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
</script>
(In case you are curious, the first line is the destructing assignment of objects in JavaScript).
Of course it also works without JSX:
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8">
// "Import" the components from Reactstrap
const {Button} = Reactstrap;
// Render a Reactstrap Button element onto root
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(Button, {'color': 'danger'}, "Hello world!"),
document.getElementById('root'),
);
</script>
Modules without browser support
For modules without explicit browser support, you can still try to expose it to the browser with Browserify, as described in this post. Browserify is a tool that converts a Node.js module into something a browser can take. There are two tricks here:
- Use the
--standaloneoption so Browserify will expose the component under the
windownamespace, so you don’t need a module system to use it.
- Use the
browserify-global-shimplugin to strip all the usage of
Reactand
ReactDOMin the NPM module code, so it will use the
Reactand
ReactDOMwe included using the
<script>tags.
I’ll use a very simple React component on NPM, simple-react-modal, to illustrate this. First, we download this module to see what it looks like:
npm install simple-react-modal
If we go to
node_modules/simple-react-modal, we can see a pre-built JavaScript package in the
dist folder. Now we can install Browserify by
npm install -g browserify. But we can’t just run it yet, because the code uses
require('react') but we want to use our version loaded in the browser. So we need to install
npm install browserify-global-shim and add the configuration to
package.json:
// package.json
"browserify-global-shim": {
"react": "React",
"react-dom": "ReactDOM"
}
Now we can run
browserify node_modules/simple-react-modal \
-o simple-react-modal-browser.js \
--transform browserify-global-shim \
--standalone Modal
We’ll get a
simple-react-modal-browser.js file, which we can just load in the browser using the
<script> tag. Then you can use the Modal like so:
<script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8">
// "Import" the components from Reactstrap
const Modal = window.Modal.default;
// Render a Reactstrap Button element onto root
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(Modal,
{
'show': true,
'closeOnOuterClick': true
},
React.createElement("h1", null, "Hello")
),
document.getElementById('root')
);
</script>
(There are some implementation detail about the
simple-react-modal module in the above code, so don’t be worried if you don’t get everything.)
The benefits
Using this method, you can start prototyping by simply copying a HTML file. You don’t need to install Node.js, NPM and all the NPM modules that quickly make your small proof-of-concept page bloat.
Secondly, this method is compatible with the React-DevTools. Which is available in both Firefox and Chrome. So debugging is much easier.
Finally, It’s super easy to deploy the program. Simply drop the files into any web server (or use GitHub pages). The server doesn’t even need to run Node and NPM, any pure HTTP server will be sufficient. Other people can also easily download the HTML file and start hacking. This is a very nice way to rapidly prototype complex UIs without spending an extra hour setting up all the build steps (and maybe waste another 2 hour helping the team setting their environment).